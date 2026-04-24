Love for Lu

Back in May, LuLu went through surgery to remove a dangerous mast cell tumor. Unfortunately, her recovery hasn’t been as simple as we hoped. The tumor led to muscle loss in her leg which eventually resulted in a torn ACL.





Unfortunately, our pet insurance refuses to cover any costs. The sudden need for another major surgery so soon after her mass removal has been a lot to navigate, so we are putting this together to help her get the care that she needs.





Thank you in advance for any donations, shares, thoughts or prayers. Let’s help LuLu get her zoomies back!



