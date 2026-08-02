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Lost My Job. Help Me Care for My Small Dogs

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCourtney Will

Lost My Job. Help Me Care for My Small Dogs

I never imagined I would find myself in a position where I needed to ask others for help, but right now, I’m doing my best to rebuild my life after an unexpected loss of employment.

Losing my job has created a difficult financial situation. I’m working toward getting back on stable ground, finding new employment, and rebuilding my income, but in the meantime, everyday responsibilities and bills haven’t stopped. I’m doing everything I can to move forward while trying to keep up with housing expenses, utilities, necessities, and the care of my two beloved dogs.

My pets are family, and making sure they are safe, fed, and cared for is one of my biggest priorities. At the same time, I’m trying to stay current on my bills and create enough breathing room to focus on finding the right opportunity and rebuilding my career.

I’m creating this fundraiser to help me get through this transition without falling further behind. Donations will help with essential living expenses, pet care, bills, and other necessities while I work to regain financial stability.

This is not where I expected to be at this point in my life, and asking for help is incredibly humbling. But I believe that temporary setbacks do not have to define our future. My goal is not simply to get through this difficult chapter, but to use this time to rebuild stronger and create a more secure life moving forward.

If you’re able to contribute, any amount—no matter how small—would genuinely mean so much to me. If you aren’t in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be able to help would be equally appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your generosity, encouragement, and support, and for helping me get through this chapter as I work toward a fresh start.

Thank you, and God bless.

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