Kenya Orphans' Hope - Build Their Dream School

Hi, my name is Moses Wafula. I am the senior pastor of LIFELINE GRACE CHURCH in Bungona, Kenya, Africa. I am grateful to God for your interest in our school project. The name of the future school is the Lord's Refuge Mercy School.

Our vision

The vision is to build an orphan school that will provide a safe, nurturing environment where orphan children in Kenya can learn, grow, and experience the love of God.

The building will serve not only as their school but also as their home. By providing a place for the children to sleep, we aim to ensure they feel secure and at ease. This environment will be a sanctuary for the children, offering them a sense of belonging and safety.

The school will accommodate between 15 and 25 orphans, ranging in age from 5 to 10 years old.

Current status

In 2025, by God's provision, we were able to purchase the land for the school, design the plans and start construction. The school has now walls, a roof, doors and windows. However, we still need to complete the interior (pluming, electricity, plastery, toilets, kitchen, etc.) to make it a functional space for the children.

The proposed school will include:

Three classrooms

One kitchen

One teacher's lounge

One office

Two toilets

Storage spaces





How you can help

We plan to approach the project in stages, building the school interior step by step.

Our first priority will be the electrical and plumbing sections, for which we require $715,000 KES (approximately $5500 USD at current exchange rates).

With God's grace and successful funding, we aim to proceed to the next phase, which will involve constructing the toilets, kitchen and plastering.

Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in the lives of these children. Together, we can provide them with an opportunity to learn, grow, and build a brighter future.

We believe that every child, regardless of their background, deserves access to quality education. The school will become a transformative place where children can thrive and achieve their full potential.

Please consider donating to this noble cause. Your generosity and prayers will be deeply appreciated and will have a lasting impact on the lives of many.

In Christ,

Moses Wafula

PS: when you donate, you do not have to gift to GiveSendGo. This is optional and not required, just put $0.