Living Well through Difficult Times - Interviews

Reiner is a fabulous interviewer. Elsa is also an excellent interviewer.

For almost three years, Reiner has been unjustly in prison. Reiner and Elsa will start with a conversation on how he has lived well through very difficult times, including intense white torture.

But he is far from alone. Many other people are going through enormous difficulties - like Dr Trozzi who gave up his medical work to warn the world about the dangers of the injections and has faced financial ruin - and yet reports weekly on wins of the week.

What funds are needed? To pay for the interview phone calls. The prison has a per-minute charge. All funds will be used to pay for the charges.