Little Lights: Bible Stories for Children

Hi, my name is Bulawa Joy Afumbom, and I'm the creator of Little Lights - Bibi & Koko, a Christian animation series that teaches Bible stories to children ages 3-8 through joyful, colorful cartoons and coloring books.





God gave me a vision: to make Jesus known to little ones in a language they understand, stories, colors, and laughter. I started with nothing but faith, my old laptop, and 5 free email accounts to generate AI scenes. Our first episode, "David and Goliath: God Makes Small Hearts Brave," is almost ready.





But I've hit a wall. My laptop is failing, printing our coloring books for local children in Douala, Cameroon is too costly, and the AI tools I use only allow 3 videos of 10 seconds on the free plan. To finish one full story, I need to stretch 5 accounts, it's taking weeks for what should take days.





I'm raising funds to keep Little Lights shining. Thank you for standing with me as we bring Bible stories to life for little ones.