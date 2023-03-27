Lily's catarac surgery

Lily was born a boarder collie which if some of you dont know it is a herding dog and she loved to chase her brothers and sisters so im about to tell you what happened but when cataracs came she was three and she still has a lot of life left to run and play.

One day coming home from school/work we see that lily has a cloudy or wall on her eye and originally our son saw it and we thought it was nothing but then it grew worse and she started running into stuff and even broke her nose and she apparently had cataracs and its been tough seeing her running into stuff and not letting her run but we are trying to get her surgery so donations are very much appreciated😇🙏