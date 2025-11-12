Like God — Help Fund This Documentary Series

Young men today are surrounded by more information than ever before, yet many are searching for identity, direction, and purpose.

Behind every question is a deeper search. LIKE GOD explores these questions through the lens of faith, identity, and purpose.





Who am I? Why am I here? Does my life matter? What am I made for?





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Who is LIKE GOD for?

FOR THE MAN WHO IS SEARCHING.





Whether you are exploring faith, questioning what you believe, or looking for deeper purpose, LIKE GOD invites you into the conversation.





Who is God? Who am I? What is my purpose? Do my gifts matter? What kind of man am I becoming?





▸ EPISODE ONE — RELATIONSHIP

Discovering God

Everything begins with relationship. Who is God? Can we truly know Him? Why does a relationship with God matter?

Episode One explores the foundation of faith and what it means to know the Creator.





▸ EPISODE TWO — IDENTITY

Discovering Who You Are

Your identity is not defined by success, failure, popularity, or the opinions of others. You were created with value, gifts, and purpose.

Episode Two explores who we are, why we matter, and the person we were created to become.





▸ EPISODE THREE — MISSION

Discovering What You Were Made For

Your gifts were not given only for yourself. Every person has talents, abilities, and influence.

Episode Three explores how we use what we have been given to serve others, make an impact, and live with purpose.





"I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly."

— John 10:10





Each film ends with QR codes connecting viewers to trusted ministries, healing resources, and real community. The goal is not viewership. The goal is changed lives.





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Why we need you right now





Every interview is captured. Pickup shoots and B-roll are in progress right now. But without your support, production stalls — and this story stays unfinished, unseen, and unable to change lives.





Here is exactly what your gift funds:

Budget Item Amount Production — cameras & lighting gear $28,000 Production — location & travel $22,000 Production — crew, ten video shoots $24,000 Production — food & lodging $8,000 Production — equipment rentals $9,000 Post-Production — editing all three films $45,000 Post-Production — color grading $20,000 Post-Production — sound design & mix $15,000 Post-Production — original score & music $24,000 Post-Production — motion graphics & titles $8,000 Total goal $203,000





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The moment is now





Faith-based storytelling is breaking through:





• The Chosen — highest-crowdfunded media project in history

• Sound of Freedom — $250M+ worldwide on a $14.5M budget

• Jesus Revolution — #1 domestic box office on opening weekend





The audience is there. The hunger is real. LIKE GOD is ready to meet it — the moment we finish.





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Who is behind this?





Director and producer Francis Thomas worked at Emmy Award-winning Spirit Juice Studios after years of missionary work with Hard as Nails Ministries and NET Ministries. He has produced an indie feature on Amazon Prime and a documentary on EWTN.





Featured voices include Catholic leaders:

Jason Evert — Chastity Project

Bart Schuchts — Church On Fire

Jeff Schiefelbein — Undivided Life

Kim Zember — Boldly Beloved

John Heinen — The Catholic Gentleman

Steve Pokorny — Freedom Coaching

Joshua Haskell — Ethos National





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Ways to give





Supporter — $25 to $99

Your name in the campaign credits + early trailer access





Believer — $100 to $499

Your name in the film's digital credits + exclusive behind-the-scenes updates from Francis





Founding Benefactor — $500 to $4,999

Your name in the physical film credits + invitation to the private premiere + personal thank-you video from Francis





Executive Producer — $5,000+

On-screen Executive Producer credit + private call with Francis + recognition in all press materials





To discuss a major gift: francis@immaculataentertainment.com





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The impact





When someone watches LIKE GOD, our prayer is that they will:





— Rediscover their identity as a child of God

— Heal from isolation and disconnection

— Find their purpose and mission

— Encounter real hope

— Take their next step toward community and healing





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Join the mission





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"You were not made for comfort. You were made for greatness."

— Pope Benedict XVI





Every person wants to be known. To be loved. To know their life matters.

LIKE GOD is that invitation. Your gift finishes it.





Share this page. Make a gift. Change a life.

— Francis Thomas, Director

LIKE GOD · A Cinematic Documentary Series

francis@immaculataentertainment.com