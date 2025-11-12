GiveSendGo Logo

Like God — Help Fund This Documentary Series

Goal$203,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byFrancis Thomas

Like God — Help Fund This Documentary Series

Young men today are surrounded by more information than ever before, yet many are searching for identity, direction, and purpose.

Behind every question is a deeper search. LIKE GOD explores these questions through the lens of faith, identity, and purpose.


Who am I? Why am I here? Does my life matter? What am I made for?


————————————————————————————————————————


Who is LIKE GOD for?

FOR THE MAN WHO IS SEARCHING.


Whether you are exploring faith, questioning what you believe, or looking for deeper purpose, LIKE GOD invites you into the conversation.


Who is God? Who am I? What is my purpose? Do my gifts matter? What kind of man am I becoming?


▸ EPISODE ONE — RELATIONSHIP

Discovering God

Everything begins with relationship. Who is God? Can we truly know Him? Why does a relationship with God matter?

Episode One explores the foundation of faith and what it means to know the Creator.


▸ EPISODE TWO — IDENTITY

Discovering Who You Are

Your identity is not defined by success, failure, popularity, or the opinions of others. You were created with value, gifts, and purpose.

Episode Two explores who we are, why we matter, and the person we were created to become.


▸ EPISODE THREE — MISSION

Discovering What You Were Made For

Your gifts were not given only for yourself. Every person has talents, abilities, and influence.

Episode Three explores how we use what we have been given to serve others, make an impact, and live with purpose.


"I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly."

— John 10:10


Each film ends with QR codes connecting viewers to trusted ministries, healing resources, and real community. The goal is not viewership. The goal is changed lives.


————————————————————————————————————————


Why we need you right now


Every interview is captured. Pickup shoots and B-roll are in progress right now. But without your support, production stalls — and this story stays unfinished, unseen, and unable to change lives.


Here is exactly what your gift funds:

Budget Item Amount
Production — cameras & lighting gear$28,000
Production — location & travel$22,000
Production — crew, ten video shoots $24,000
Production — food & lodging $8,000
Production — equipment rentals$9,000
Post-Production — editing all three films $45,000
Post-Production — color grading $20,000
Post-Production — sound design & mix$15,000
Post-Production — original score & music$24,000
Post-Production — motion graphics & titles$8,000
Total goal$203,000


————————————————————————————————————————


The moment is now


Faith-based storytelling is breaking through:


The Chosen — highest-crowdfunded media project in history

Sound of Freedom — $250M+ worldwide on a $14.5M budget

Jesus Revolution — #1 domestic box office on opening weekend


The audience is there. The hunger is real. LIKE GOD is ready to meet it — the moment we finish.


————————————————————————————————————————


Who is behind this?


Director and producer Francis Thomas worked at Emmy Award-winning Spirit Juice Studios after years of missionary work with Hard as Nails Ministries and NET Ministries. He has produced an indie feature on Amazon Prime and a documentary on EWTN.


Featured voices include Catholic leaders:

Jason Evert — Chastity Project

Bart Schuchts — Church On Fire

Jeff Schiefelbein — Undivided Life

Kim Zember — Boldly Beloved

John Heinen — The Catholic Gentleman

Steve Pokorny — Freedom Coaching

Joshua Haskell — Ethos National


————————————————————————————————————————


Ways to give


Supporter — $25 to $99

Your name in the campaign credits + early trailer access


Believer — $100 to $499

Your name in the film's digital credits + exclusive behind-the-scenes updates from Francis


Founding Benefactor — $500 to $4,999

Your name in the physical film credits + invitation to the private premiere + personal thank-you video from Francis


Executive Producer — $5,000+

On-screen Executive Producer credit + private call with Francis + recognition in all press materials


To discuss a major gift: francis@immaculataentertainment.com


————————————————————————————————————————


The impact


When someone watches LIKE GOD, our prayer is that they will:


Rediscover their identity as a child of God

Heal from isolation and disconnection

Find their purpose and mission

Encounter real hope

Take their next step toward community and healing


————————————————————————————————————————


Join the mission


————————————————————————————————————————


"You were not made for comfort. You were made for greatness."

— Pope Benedict XVI


Every person wants to be known. To be loved. To know their life matters.

LIKE GOD is that invitation. Your gift finishes it.


Share this page. Make a gift. Change a life.

— Francis Thomas, Director

LIKE GOD · A Cinematic Documentary Series

francis@immaculataentertainment.com

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Community
The Poor People App
Raised: $325 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
The Poor People App

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $839 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,270 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,000 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve