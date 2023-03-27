Lifted by Love: Three Stories, One Love, For kids

We’re raising funds to bring Lifted by Love to life—a timeless, beautifully illustrated hardcover keepsake created through Read Believe Grow Publishing.





Support Lifted by Love & Choose Your Thank-You Reward

Every gift helps us complete the illustrations, editing, design, production, and first hardcover print run of Lifted by Love. As our way of saying thank you, supporters can choose from the reward levels below—from digital goodies to exclusive hardcover keepsake editions and collectible gifts.





Three award-winning children’s authors have come together to share three heartwarming stories with three powerful messages for young hearts: Purpose, Courage, and Hope.





The stories are complete, the cover, main characters and a few illustrations are done. Now we’re ready for the next stage—creating all the remaining illustrations, professional editing, book design and formatting, production, printing, packaging, and shipping.





Through this GiveSendGo campaign, we’re inviting families, friends, and supporters to help us fund our first hardcover print run by pre-ordering the book through special reward tiers.





Each story follows a lovable animal character on a very different journey, while gently reminding children that they were created with purpose, they can face life's giants with courage, and they can hold on to hope because they are deeply loved by God.





Our dream is to create more than just another children's book. We want Lifted by Love to be a beautiful hardcover keepsake that families can read together, treasure, and pass down—a collection children can return to whenever they need encouragement.





Every pre-order brings us one step closer to putting this special book into the hands of children and families.

Three Award-Winning Authors. Three Unforgettable Stories. One Love That Lifts Us All.

PURPOSE • COURAGE • HOPE





Our 40-Day Goal

We have one important goal: to fully fund Lifted by Love within the next 40 days so we can move straight into final production, complete our illustrations, print our first hardcover copies, and have the book ready just in time for Christmas.

We would love nothing more than to see Lifted by Love arrive in your homes this Christmas—a beautiful keepsake to place under the tree, read together as a family, and return to for years to come.





By pre-ordering today, you're not simply buying a book. You're helping three authors bring three meaningful stories of Purpose, Courage, and Hope into the hands and hearts of children.

Help us reach our goal in 40 days, and together, let's bring Lifted by Love home for Christmas.





Lifted by Love Pre-Order & Supporter Rewards





$10 — Plant a Seed

Help us bring Lifted by Love to life! Receive a social media thank-you shout-out + your name on our Digital Supporter Thank-You List.

$25 — Digital Storytime

Receive:

Lifted by Love e-book Special digital thank-you card from the three authors Digital Activity Pack with coloring pages, puzzles & games

$50 — Hardcover Keepsake Edition

Receive:

1 exclusive hardcover copy of Lifted by Love , stamped with the three authors’ initials 1 Lifted by Love bookmark 1 sticker sheet 1 Lifted by Love Christmas card Digital Activity Pack

$75 — Character Collector Edition

Receive:

1 exclusive hardcover, stamped with the three authors’ initials 3 collectible character pins — Pip, Sammy & Theo 1 bookmark 1 sticker sheet 1 Lifted by Love Christmas card Digital Activity Pack

$100 — Share the Love Bundle

Receive:

2 exclusive hardcover copies, stamped with the three authors’ initials 2 bookmarks 2 sticker sheets 1 exclusive Lifted by Love magnet 1 Lifted by Love Christmas card Digital Activity Pack

$125 — Christmas Keepsake Bundle

Receive:

2 exclusive hardcover copies, stamped with the three authors’ initials 2 bookmarks 2 sticker sheets 1 exclusive Lifted by Love magnet 1 Lifted by Love Christmas Card 1 Lifted by Love ornament Digital Activity Pack

$150 — Lifted by Love Collector Bundle

Receive:

3 exclusive hardcover copies, stamped with the three authors’ initials 3 collectible character pins — Pip, Sammy & Theo 3 bookmarks 3 sticker sheets 1 Lifted by Love Christmas Card 1 Lifted by Love magnet 1 Lifted by Love ornament Digital Activity Pack

$250 — Sponsor a Classroom

Help bring stories of Purpose, Courage & Hope into a classroom!

Receive:

5 hardcover copies for you to gift to a classroom or school of your choice 1 additional exclusive hardcover for you, stamped with the three authors’ initials 1 Lifted by Love Christmas Card 1 Lifted by Love magnet 1 Lifted by Love ornament Digital Activity Pack Special recognition as a Lifted by Love Classroom Sponsor





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