Library Spaces for Shiloh Place Children

Hello, This is Megan! I'm a member of American Heritage Girls Troop TX0821 and working toward my Stars & Stripes Award, the highest award in the AHG program. I'm leading a service project to support Shiloh Place, an organization that helps single moms overcome domestic abuse and build independence through housing, Christ-centered education, counseling, and caring relationships.





My project will create two library spaces for the children at Shiloh Place. I'll be building bookshelves, sewing seat pillows, painting murals, and making wooden block toys. I will also purchase tables, chairs, and rugs to create welcoming places where children can read, learn, and grow.





The total cost for this project is $2,500, and it must be funded entirely through donations. Your support will help give these children a safe, nurturing space to discover the joy of reading and learning. Thank you for standing with me and with Shiloh Place.





To read more about the Shiloh Place, visit ShilohPlaceMcKinney.com.