Liberate the Shrock Family

A pastor confronts a close friend for stealing, but instead of repenting, the thief retaliates by having the pastor’s family arrested.





Wendell Shrock is a Baptist pastor, licensed auctioneer, and the blessed father of 10. Auctioneering has enabled Wendell to support his family while pastoring at a small rural church. It has also helped him connect with the people in the area he serves.





During one of these auctions, Wendell found out that a close friend of his was involved with a long-running auction scam. Wendell confronted his friend about this, and withdrew from that auction shortly before leaving the state to visit family.





While they were gone, their friend wrote an affidavit and gave it to the state, claiming that Wendell’s wife and eldest son had stolen from the auction when they removed their personal belongings from there. Instead of repenting and seeking reconciliation, their friend-turned-accuser delivered them to the law by false charges.





Not long after Wendell and his family returned to their state, law enforcement arrested his wife and son on account of these false claims. Wendell has asked his accuser to confess, and has brought this matter before the church, but to no avail. If Wendell were to settle this out of court, it would leave a permanent criminal record on his wife and son. Therefore, he had no other biblical alternative than to fight in defense for his family’s liberty.





We are asking for your support in giving freedom to this pastor’s wife and son. They need help, or else the false accusations leveled against them would be allowed to stand, with permanent repercussions for both of them. They did no wrong, but they can’t afford the legal protection needed to absolve their case and prove their innocence. This has been a very dark and distressing time for their church and family. So, we are asking for your prayers, encouragement, and whatever financial support you can cheerfully offer. The amount we’re requesting is primarily based on a quote received from a local Christian Defense-Attorney.





Thank you for your prayers and compassion.





In Christ,

Matthew (Wendell’s son-in-law)