🙏 LET’S STRETCH A HAND OF HELP AND SAVE A SOUL





Dear friends, family, and well-meaning individuals,





Sharif Sanusi, a graduate of the Department of Accounting, University of Maiduguri, Class of 2017/2018, is currently battling a serious kidney-related illness that requires intensive medical care and significant financial support.





At this difficult time, I am appealing to everyone with a kind heart to please support Sharif in any way possible. No amount is too small. Every contribution, no matter how little, can go a long way toward helping him access the treatment he urgently needs.





Let us come together and give our brother hope, strength, and another chance at life. 🙏





Please donate, share this message, and keep Sharif in your thoughts and prayers.





With deep concern and a sincere heart.

I am Daniel Joseph Naada.