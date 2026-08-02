Let Help Yadira Get Back To Her Life

Yesterday, so many opinions were shared about Yadi Amor story. Today, I’m asking everyone to remember there is a real person, a mother, a friend, and a hardworking CNA/nursing student. ❤️ Before you judge her please take a look at a glimpse of who she was before this happened and put yourself in her shoes.





Yadira is facing an incredibly difficult and traumatizing chapter, and I’m starting this GiveSendGo to help her with housing, and rebuilding her life.

You don’t have to know her to show compassion. If you can donate, thank you. If you can’t, please share. Every share could reach someone who can help. 🙏🏽❤️



