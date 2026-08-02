Legal Fight against large federal agency !

For 22 years, I've worked for a large government agency. Over the past five years, I've been fighting a hostile, toxic work environment in which I was harassed by a coworker while management allowed it to continue. I filed an EEOC complaint against management for their role in creating and sustaining this environment.





This legal battle has been long and costly. I've already invested over $100,000 in legal fees, and I'm running out of resources. But I'm close to the end, and I can't stop now.





Toxic, hostile work environments are a widespread problem at this agency, and it has to stop. Employees deserve a safe, harassment-free workplace. Management has failed in their duty to provide that. I'm fighting not just for myself, but to hold management accountable and to protect employees coming in the future from enduring what I have endured, and the retaliation I've faced for speaking up.





I'm 65 years old and a widow. I'd like to work a couple more years in a safe environment. With your help, I can continue this fight and see it through to the end. Thank you for standing with me.