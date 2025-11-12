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Legal Defense Fund

Goal$38,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLavisha Parker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lavisha Parker

Legal Defense Fund

🙏🏼  PLEASE READ — I’M HUMBLY ASKING FOR HELP WITH MY LEGAL FEES

HELP ME PROTECT MYSELF, MY HOME, MY CAREER & MY FUTURE 🙏🏼


After 22 years of marriage, I never imagined I would be asking strangers

for help. But today, I have nowhere else to turn.


My Name Is Mrs. L Rasean Parker, and I am a woman in my 50s, a wife, mother, grandmother, and business owner. I have spent years building my career and taking care of my family. I am a kind caring person who would give a person the shirt off my back..

Today, I am facing a legal and financial crisis that has turned my life upside down.

I am separating from my husband after 22 years of marriage. During this difficult period, a family situation involving my husband’s adult son—who has significant mental-health challenges and a history of suicidal episodes—created a serious disagreement in our home.

My only intention was to have a private conversation with my husband about how we could handle the situation safely and make sure his son received appropriate professional help.

Instead, the situation escalated.

Law enforcement was called, and I was ultimately arrested for domestic violence.

I maintain that I never put my hands on my husband. I was the person who called for help, and I had visible injuries around my neck that I believe resulted from being strangled.

I was devastated.

I have no prior criminal record. I have worked hard my entire life, and suddenly I found myself facing a criminal case, legal bills, lost income, and uncertainty about my future.

I have retained an attorney because I need to protect my rights and properly address the legal proceedings.

💔 WHERE I AM TODAY

I currently cannot return to my home.

My husband and I own the home, but I am unable to access my belongings. I have important personal property there, a home office, and medication that requires temperature-controlled storage.

I also do not currently have access to my vehicle, which has made it extremely difficult to work and maintain my business.

Because of everything that has happened, I have already lost clients and income.

And now I am facing the cost of a divorce and other legal proceedings.

I have been advised that my legal expenses could reach approximately $16,000, including a substantial amount needed to begin the process and additional expenses if the matter becomes contested.

🙏🏽 WHY I’M ASKING FOR HELP

I am not asking anyone to take sides.

I am asking for help so I can protect myself, obtain proper legal representation, maintain basic necessities, and rebuild my life.

Your donation will help with:

• Legal and attorney fees

• Court-related expenses

• Housing and living expenses

• Transportation

• Replacing/accessing essential belongings

• Protecting my business and livelihood

• Other immediate expenses created by this situation

I am also pursuing the appropriate channels to have the circumstances surrounding my arrest reviewed, including available law-enforcement evidence.

I know that asking for financial help is difficult.

For me, it is incredibly humbling.

I believe there are still compassionate people in this world who understand that

sometimes a person can find themselves in a situation they never expected

and simply need someone to help.


I am looking for safety, fairness, justice, and the opportunity to start over.


If you are able to donate, every dollar will make a difference.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. A share could reach someone who is able to help.

If you would like to know more about my situation or see supporting documentation, I am willing to provide information privately where appropriate.

❤️ Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Thank you for your prayers, your compassion, your encouragement,

and any help you can provide.


❤️ Even if you cannot give, please share.

🙏🏽 Thank you  for your kindness, compassion, and support  sincerely from the bottom of my heart.

Your support would mean so much to me during this difficult time.

Thank you for standing with me. 🙏🏼

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