Legal Defense Against False Report

My children and I are victims of corrupt law enforcement. We are already homeless from the last round of their crimes.





On August 12, 2026, the Superintendent of Corem Deo Academy filed a false Sheriff's report against me. While I was in the office, two officers came up behind me and made threats. I lost consciousness twice, had a seizure, vomited 6 times, and urinated myself. I had to wait an hour and a half in urine-soaked clothes for my ride.





The report claimed I had a dog that was destroying property and that I was rude and kept destroying it. None of this is true. I don't have a dog. I was not spoken to, and I did not speak. The dog belonged to a female, her boyfriend, and her daughter, they were respectful, while he was disrespectful to them in front of the child.





I had posted a review on Google Maps as a local guide of over 10 years. Their response was to file this false report.





I have already filed internal complaints, a police report, contacted the governor, and contacted the ombudsman. I am raising funds to pursue legal action and hold those responsible accountable.