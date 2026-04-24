Legal Defense Against Defamation

My daughter and I have been harassed online for two years. The attacks started on Facebook and have continued on TikTok, with individuals making allegations against us without any proof. My daughter has not been able to grieve properly after losing her baby, instead of support, she faced relentless attacks based on lies.





We've consulted with a lawyer who has agreed to take our case. We're suing those involved for defamation and slander. Your support will help us cover the legal costs as we work toward justice and hold these individuals accountable for the harm they've caused.





Thank you for standing with us.