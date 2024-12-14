New Earth Network Learning Podlucks

New Earth Network presents and shares new possibilities of schooling; assisting and empowering famliies to create learning pods by producing and providing educational programs, events and coaching.



Learning Podlucks are potlucks events co-hosted by New Earth Network. The intention of these gatherings is to kickstart Learning Pod communities across Canada. The pods created from and inspired by these potluck gatherings represent the choice and freedom for families and their community to raise their children with shared values.

_.~"~._.~"~.Goals and Objectives_.~"~._.~"~._

Host Learning Podluck gatherings in Vancouver (Lower Mainland) Tri-Cities (Greater Vancouver) South Surrey / White Rock (Greater Vancouver) Vancouver Island

Salt Spring Island Okanagan Kootenays



Present at The People’s Reset in Mexico 2025



Update Learning Pod Leaders Course

Update Website



_.~"~._.~"~.Use of Donation Funds_.~"~._.~"~._

Website & Online Service Expenses

Office Supplies

Promo & Marketing Materials

Venue Costs

Event Supplies

Travel Expenses



_.~"~._.~"~.Impact_.~"~._.~"~._



Expand outreach to families and communities

Raise consciousness and awareness of the importance of learning pods

Decentralized education system development

Empowers parents to feel adequate and motivated to be apart of their children’s learning experiences in life



_.~"~._.~"~.Donor Recognition_.~"~._.~"~._



Every donor is invited to their local podluck gathering

E-book Gift



_.~"~._.~"~.Engagement Opportunities_.~"~._.~"~._



By application of businesses who donate to us, we can help promote products and services that are encoded with a clean, family friendly and positive message.



_.~"~._.~"~.Testimonial_.~"~._.~"~._

"The Learning Pods Leaders Training Course gave me a good birds eye view of the commitment. I was anxious about the idea of creating an educatonal centre, but after 3 courses, I have the confidence to build a small group and take it one step at a time." - Yasmeen (Parent & Artist Consultant)



_.~"~._.~"~.Call to Action_.~"~._.~"~._



Click the big red Give button on this page and give as much as you can. Any amount is welcome, and appreciated.



