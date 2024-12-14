Campaign Image
New Earth Network Learning Podlucks

New Earth Network Learning Podlucks

New Earth Network presents and shares new possibilities of schooling; assisting and empowering famliies to create learning pods by producing and providing educational programs, events and coaching.

Learning Podlucks are potlucks events co-hosted by New Earth Network. The intention of these gatherings is to kickstart Learning Pod communities across Canada. The pods created from and inspired by these potluck gatherings represent the choice and freedom for families and their community to raise their children with shared values.

_.~"~._.~"~.Goals and Objectives_.~"~._.~"~._

  • Host Learning Podluck gatherings in
    • Vancouver (Lower Mainland)
    • Tri-Cities (Greater Vancouver)
    • South Surrey / White Rock (Greater Vancouver)
    • Vancouver Island
    • Salt Spring Island
    • Okanagan
    • Kootenays
  • Present at The People’s Reset in Mexico 2025
  • Update Learning Pod Leaders Course
  • Update Website


_.~"~._.~"~.Use of Donation Funds_.~"~._.~"~._

  • Website & Online Service Expenses
  • Office Supplies
  • Promo & Marketing Materials
  • Venue Costs
  • Event Supplies
  • Travel Expenses


_.~"~._.~"~.Impact_.~"~._.~"~._

  • Expand outreach to families and communities
  • Raise consciousness and awareness of the importance of learning pods
  • Decentralized education system development
  • Empowers parents to feel adequate and motivated to be apart of their children’s learning experiences in life


_.~"~._.~"~.Donor Recognition_.~"~._.~"~._

  • Every donor is invited to their local podluck gathering
  • E-book Gift


_.~"~._.~"~.Engagement Opportunities_.~"~._.~"~._

By application of businesses who donate to us, we can help promote products and services that are encoded with a clean, family friendly and positive message.

_.~"~._.~"~.Testimonial_.~"~._.~"~._

"The Learning Pods Leaders Training Course gave me a good birds eye view of the commitment. I was anxious about the idea of creating an educatonal centre, but after 3 courses, I have the confidence to build a small group and take it one step at a time." - Yasmeen (Parent & Artist Consultant)


_.~"~._.~"~.Call to Action_.~"~._.~"~._

Click the big red Give button on this page and give as much as you can. Any amount is welcome, and appreciated.



Updates

Update #4

January 2nd, 2025

Update #3

January 2nd, 2025

Learning Podluck Invitation for Dec 14, 2024

November 4th, 2024

YOU ARE INVITED TO OUR PODLUCK, SATURDAY JANUARY 11, 2025, 5455 BALSAM ST. VANCOUVER

💚 RSVP! 💚

Please join this Learning Pods Potluck ~ 

Coming together, sharing knowledge, vital information, community wisdom and creative expression!

It is high time to engage in community-based education where we all make a positive meaningful difference in children’s life and wellbeing.

If you can’t make it, please donate to this worthy cause as we have much work to do. Any amount is helpful and useful! 🙏

We are so grateful for your support and thank you in advance! 

Your contribution helps us reach more families, offer our e-course for free and keep creating events, educational programs & workshops.  

Donate here: GiveSendGo


We are excited and can’t wait to meet all of you in person!


Claim your spot and get our eCourse, by donation, at www.newearthnetwork.ca

Here's our gift to you, a FREE copy of our eBook, “Community-Based Education ~ Successful Learning Pods Leaders Strategies"


Please share this email with people who may be interested and can benefit from this event.

https://facebook.com/events/s/podluck-at-the-wellness-cafe/1601620881236561/

Please know that we are punctual so come on time! 

You can come either for the potluck at 5:30 and meeting or just the meeting at 6:30.


✨ RSVP to hila.russ@shaw.ca 

✨ Address - Disclosed Upon RSVP

✨ $25 suggested donation via GiveSendGo https://www.givesendgo.com/learningpodluck or cash at the door. (No one turned aways for lack of funds).


✨What to bring:

 Potluck food contribution. Please consider bringing something special to share as an offering to the group.

 Notepad & pen

 Games and toys for your kids

✨ What to expect:

 Sacred & transformational experience 

 Community building and collaboration for families and friends

 Group cleansing, meditations, and breath-work

 Creating safe space & intentional practices for ourselves and our Learning Pods

 Communion of food, ideas, and creative expression

 Group heart coherence and compassionate listening practices

 Establishing a consistent collaborative development & problem solving group meetings

 Networking to stay inspired, empowered and motivated to take actions  

🌲 LOCATION: 

5455 Balsam st. Vancouver. 


🚗 PARKING: 

Please park in front of the house or at any other 2 hours free street parking.


💚SCHEDULE:

5:00PM - Arrive 

5:30PM - Potluck 

6:30PM - Presentation, Sharing, Discussion and Q&A

8:30PM - Closing 


🍲 THE POTLUCK:

As this is a potluck, if you have a restricted diet, best bring food you can enjoy. Please bring a yummy healthy dish for about 15 people. 

Let’s make the food we serve a beautiful offering to ourselves and others as we nurture our souls and nourish our bodies! ✨🙏🏻💚🍲💚🙏🏻✨

Feel free to email us with any questions.


Let’s keep envisioning and co-creating the most beautiful community-based education our hearts know is possible.


Looking forward to seeing you in person!


Mona, Michael and Hila.

www.newearthnetwork.ca

Update Learning Podluck Invitation for Dec 14, 2024 Image
Learning Pods Leaders Training (Online Evergreen Course)

November 4th, 2024

Available Here: http://newearthnetwork.ca/

Update Learning Pods Leaders Training (Online Evergreen Course) Image

