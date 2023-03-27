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Leaning Home Rescue - Support Stability Now!

Goal$11,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRobin Flanders

Leaning Home Rescue - Support Stability Now!

🌟✨**Remembering Home**✨🌟

It was just another ordinary day when I walked into my mom's bedroom, only to find the walls leaning sideways. As I walked through the house I can feel the floor slanting to one side and it feels as if each step could be my last. My heart sank as I realized that after all these years, this is where we stand – quite literally!

My mom's home has been a pillar of stability for more than 40 years since my father's death, sheltering generations of love and laughter. But now, the walls are crumbling, and it feels like time itself has become an enemy. The foundation is compromised, teetering on the edge of collapse, threatening to upend our lives at any moment. And with each passing day, that shadow looms larger.

My heart aches as I think about my grandkids playing in this very room—their laughter a balm against the storm outside. They deserve safety and comfort more than anything else right now. We need an emergency foundation repair to save our home from slipping into oblivion. The cost is steep, but the price of stability has never been cheap, especially when it comes at the hands of time.

But you know what? Together, we can rise above this. Your support isn't just a donation; it’s an investment in more than bricks and mortar—it’s about preserving family histories that could vanish overnight without your help. You see, every dollar counts when lives are on the line. It buys us time to ensure our grandchildren wake up tomorrow under their own roof, sturdy and secure.

Your kindness today will create a new foundation for hope in this old house of ours. Together we can turn chaos into calm, despair into determination. Let's rebuild not just walls but also confidence and trust. Help me keep the promise I made to my family: no matter what life throws at us—be it cracks or creaks—we stand strong together!

Will you join me? Your contribution is more than financial; it’s a vote of confidence in our future, whatever shape that may take. Please donate today and let's turn the page on this chapter in history! 💪🏡❤️

#StandStrongTogether #SaveOurHome

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