Launch ELEMENTS STEM & Opportunity for spfld youth

Dear Springfield Community, Neighbors, and Friends,

My name is Ryan.

As a veteran firefighter, a certified wind turbine technician, and an Electrical Engineering student, my life has been dedicated to public safety, environmental conservation, and technology.

I love Springfield, but like many of you, I see the challenges our community faces every day. Our kids are increasingly isolated behind screens, and our underprivileged youth are facing a lack of safe, constructive spaces, leaving them without the tools, mentorship, and the positive outlets they need to thrive.

I believe that to change our youth's future, we have to change what they have to do during the day.

Now, as a child, I used to love going camping with my family, and so did my own children... at least until their curious little minds got absorbed into those electronics. Suddenly, camping went from ...

"I can't wait to go!"

to ...

"But there's nothing to do.

There's not even Wi-Fi."

Let's face it, they aren't living in the same kind of world us parents grew up in. Where a rope secured to a branch that reached out over a lake was so fun that dozens of kids lined up over and over for their turn to see who could make it out the farthest or strike the most iconic pose before splashing into the water.





[Like seriously, imagine the ridiculously awesome pics of us doing a Jordan dunk off a soggy dock we'd have had on our social media pages if we all had digital cameras in our pockets every moment of every day when we were that young and adventurous!]





These days, it's hard to even get kids to go outside, let alone get them psyched for a family camping weekend. Well, I'm aiming to turn that seemingly impossible task around and make enjoying the outdoors fun again.





Times have changed, and it's past time that the traditional camping experience does the same.





That is why I am launching ELEMENTS - STEM Camp & Resort, right here in the Greater Springfield area.

What is ELEMENTS?

ELEMENTS will be a fully self-sustaining, carbon-negative outdoor resort powered by an independent solar, wind, and geothermal microgrid. We are bridging the gap between nature and technology to show kids how everything from a bicycle to a smartphone is built from the Earth's natural elements.





Our facility will feature:

Hands-On STEM Workshops:

Partnering directly with local college students from Clark State and Wittenberg University to mentor youth as they build and create cool projects that really work—like a hydraulic water-powered robotic arm or a mobile app game that will be theirs to keep and take home with them! Learning the FUN-damentals of physics without even realizing that they are learning, not just having fun.





Physics-Themed Attractions:

Low-friction water slides, velocity-track electric go-karts, and many other exciting attractions that teach the physics behind them, not only through how they are themed and named, but also by experiencing physics in motion.





​ Exploration and Support for Local First Responders:

A dedicated, state-of-the-art Safety & Rescue Training Facility provided at zero cost to our local fire and emergency crews, helping them practice essential skills while supporting community resources. Families can watch training operations from a safe observation area, and special events will give kids the opportunity to meet local first responders face-to-face and explore real emergency vehicles up close.





​ True Community Outreach & Accessibility:

Partnering with Springfield's local transit options to provide subsidized rides so kids and families from every neighborhood can easily and safely visit the resort.





Connection:

While we are shining the spotlight on the connection between nature and technology that shows how nature gives us what we need to create every advancement, it comes full circle when we use technology to protect and conserve nature so that it can keep contributing to future advancements. We are actively helping to create and nurture other connections. Like, connecting our youth with outdoor adventures, connecting green energy production to supplement our local power grid, connecting fun and physics, connecting curious young minds with the brilliant young minds of local college students to inspire futures, connecting youth with colleges and educational opportunities, connecting college students with business opportunities, and connecting the community with central goals and solutions. But most importantly, We are helping to reconnect families and loved ones with time together.





Oh, did I mention there's also full Wi-Fi connection coverage across the entire property?...😉





Why I Need Your Help Today:

The big picture is moving fast. I am currently preparing for my first official planning meetings with the Clark State Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to finalize our university agreements and begin scouting off-market properties.

However, to pursue this complex venture full-time and ensure it is built correctly, I must clear our very first baseline hurdles. Every single dollar raised from this campaign will go directly into our primary corporate tracking to clear:





The $125 official Ohio Secretary of State LLC filing fee to establish our corporate foundation.





Clearing $1,500 in preliminary administrative and regulatory costs to ensure the enterprise is fully clear of initial setup obligations and ready for full-time operations.





A small $175 cushion for early site-scouting print materials and platform processing fees.





This project is my absolute passion. It is a vehicle to unite a divided community, support our local colleges, relieve our public safety departments, and protect our environment. But most importantly, it is an investment in the creative young minds of Springfield.





By donating $5, $10, or whatever you can afford, you aren't just helping me file a piece of government paperwork—you are helping lay the actual foundation for a project built to heal, employ, and inspire our community.





Thank you so much for your time, your support, and for helping bring this dream to fruition.

Let's build Springfield's upswing together.





With gratitude and dedication,

Ryan W.

Founder, ELEMENTS - STEM Camp & Resort







