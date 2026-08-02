Laptop and Family Loans Support





Hello everyone,

I never imagined I would find myself reaching out for financial assistance publicly, but today I am in urgent need of support to complete my higher education and secure a stable future for my family.





My name is Sumaiya Lane, and I am currently in my final year pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA). While I am doing everything I can to stay on track and fulfill my family responsibilities, severe financial constraints are threatening to disrupt my studies at this critical stage.





To complete my degree and transition into the workforce, I urgently need assistance with:

Educational Laptop: I currently rely on an old, low-spec PC that frequently lags and crashes, making it extremely difficult to run required software, complete complex final-year projects, or prepare for technical job interviews. Pending Academic Fees: To clear outstanding college dues and maintain my enrollment. Family Debt Relief: To manage pressing financial burdens that are putting an immense strain on my household.

Pausing or dropping out of college right now is something I want to prevent at all costs. Every contribution—no matter how small—or even a simple share of this message will directly impact my ability to graduate and start my career.

All contributions will be strictly directed toward my education, academic tools, and related expenses. Thank you sincerely for your time, generosity, and support.





Warm regards,





Sumaiya Lane



