Kitten Distribution System is Friskier than Usual

About six weeks ago, I rescued three kittens without their mother. Three weeks ago, a neighbor found four tiny kittens under their home, and when we waited but couldn't find that mother, I took them in too. Now I have seven kittens who need shots and to be neutered before I can hopefully find permanent homes for them (the four youngest have some more growing to do).





I badly need help taking care of these kittens and giving them a solid start without having to turn them over to a local shelter. Our shelters are already badly over-filled, and I want to do right by these little ones. I know I have terrible photos but I couldn't get the little ones to stay where I put them.





Your support would mean so much to me and to these kittens. I wish I had better words but thank you for standing with us. Thank you for taking the time to read this.