Kimba my emotional support dog

I have had my bichon poodle Kimba for over 6 years. Long story short, could not afford to live in California, where we were both born and raised. Moved to Mexico as it is very dog friendly, although my dream has always been to move to Jamaica. Finally found a place that would take dogs there and I’m renting it but to get her there from Mexico is going to cost me thousands of dollars and I need help. The one-way flight alone from from Cancun to Kingston is over $1200 not to mention the shots I had to pay for and other costs please help if you can. Any amount will be appreciated. Thanks in advance.