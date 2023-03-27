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Keep the Lights On for Premature Babies

Goal$5,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byTania Gil Santana

Keep the Lights On for Premature Babies

Why I Want to Help


Recently, I learned of heartbreaking situations occurring in hospitals in other parts of the island during severe power outages. Medical workers have had to continue caring for mothers and newborn babies under extremely difficult conditions when electricity and essential equipment were unavailable.

When I heard these stories, my thoughts immediately went back to Cienfuegos and to my own daughter.

On December 21, 1988, when I was only 15 years old and living with Type 1 diabetes, I gave birth to my daughter, Lili, at only six months of pregnancy. Her lungs were underdeveloped, and her survival depended on the dedication and medical care she received.

Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers at the maternal hospital in Cienfuegos, my premature baby survived.

Today, Lili is alive and well.

I will never forget what those healthcare workers did for my daughter and for me.

Hearing what is now happening in hospitals elsewhere on the island made me think: What if I could do something to help the hospital in Cienfuegos?

I want to help provide practical emergency equipment and supplies that can make a difference when the electricity fails, particularly in areas caring for newborn and premature babies.

Before purchasing anything, I will work to determine what the hospital actually needs and what equipment or supplies they are able to receive. The funds raised will be used toward those identified needs, and I will document the purchases and delivery of the assistance whenever possible.

Thirty-eight years ago, the healthcare workers of Cienfuegos fought to give my premature daughter a chance at life.

Today, I want to help them give another mother's baby that same chance.

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