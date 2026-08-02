Keep LocalARTS publishing in Orange County CA

LocalARTS has been serving the Orange County arts community consistently since 1992, publishing 132 issues across nearly 10,000 pages -reaching over 6 million readers. Our iconic printed directory & website highlight museums, galleries, theaters, studios, and art events, and includes a comprehensive calendar of arts.





In March 2020, California leadership claimed we were non-essential, and publishing since has been sporadic. That devastating blow broke a momentum we'd built through 28 years of consistent presence. Since Covid, much of the arts community has struggled to stay afloat, and many staunch supporters forced to withdraw.





We're raising funds to ensure future issues and to expand into a more extensive online presence. Your support will help us continue serving as a vital resource and gathering place for Orange County's arts community.





LocalARTS is a highly regarded in the Arts Community AND still patronized by several of our finest museums and institutions.





Spread the Art.