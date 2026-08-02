KDance Movement Ministry Studio & Ministry School

I'm starting KDance, a movement ministry, while attending ministry school. God has called me to this work, and I'm raising funds to build a strong foundation as I step into it.





I need support for three things: leasing a studio space where KDance can have a home, eventually working toward buying it; covering my ministry school costs; and supporting my day-to-day expenses as I pursue this calling.





Right now, I'm at a transition point, soon I'll be on my own, and having this foundation will let me focus on the ministry God has placed on my heart instead of scrambling to cover the basics. Your support would mean so much as I take these next steps.