Justice for George and Legal Support

Hello family, friends, and everyone who feels led to support this journey,

My name is Dakima Turner, and I am asking for prayers and support as I continue to fight for justice and protect the legacy of my beloved husband, George Turner Jr.

George and I shared a loving marriage and a life together. After months of facing complicated legal challenges, I have found an attorney who is willing to step in and help me navigate this difficult situation. After reviewing the details of my case, she explained that immediate action is needed and that a $10,000 retainer is required to begin moving forward.

I do not make this request lightly. I have spent months trying to handle everything on my own while grieving the loss of my husband and trying to organize the many documents and legal matters involved.

Through prayer and the recommendation of my aunts, I believe God opened a door by connecting me with an attorney who is willing to take on this complicated case. I am grateful for the opportunity to finally have someone willing to help me present the facts and protect George’s voice.

I am asking for help in whatever way God places on your heart:

Prayer for wisdom, strength, and guidance Encouragement and support

3. Financial assistance toward the legal retainer

My goal is to raise $10,000 so this attorney can begin working immediately.

Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. Together, we can reach this goal:

• 10 people giving $1,000

• 20 people giving $500

• 100 people giving $100

If you are not able to donate, I ask that you please pray and share this fundraiser. Your prayers and encouragement mean more than you know.

God has carried me through some of the hardest moments of my life, and I believe He continues to make a way.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” — Proverbs 3:5-6

Thank you for standing with me, praying for me, and helping me honor George’s life and legacy.

With gratitude,

Dakima Turner



