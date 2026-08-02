Unchained Bibles Bless Hopeful Souls

Our mission is simple: no one should go hungry, and the cost of a Bible should never be a barrier to God’s Word. ❤️





We give Bibles, food, and essential items to those in need while sharing the hope and love of Jesus. Our heart is to meet people where they are, help with the needs in front of us, and remind them that they are seen, loved, and never forgotten.

One Bible, one meal, one act of love at a time. 🙏





Donate today and help us put the Word of God into waiting hands.

"Faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ." - Romans 10:17