Jesse's Jiu Jitsu Competition Travel

Jesse is dedicated to jiu jitsu and competes in ADCC and IBJJF competitions. To keep competing at the level he wants, he needs help with travel expenses to get to these events. Jesse trains every single day and puts his heart into jiujitsu. He is being homeschooled this year so he can focus more on training and have even more time to dedicate to this lifestyle. Jesse is a very happy and positive person who just wants to continue having fun and working hard doing what he loves most!





Your support would mean so much to Jesse as he pursues his passion for the sport.