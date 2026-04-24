Jaz at Third Wave Leadership Campus!

Jaz Naranjo is starting the next phase of his walk with the Lord. Having graduated from the Men's Victory Home in 2025 and, operating as the Director of Evangelism since that time (while also leading the Men's Valley Fire group!), he is looking to become a licensed Pastor with the Victory Outreach Ministry.





The Third Wave Leadership Campus (TWLC) is a year-long residence program in Southern California that features intense instruction regarding the ins and outs of the church. He receives education credits and also daily hands-on experience in all aspects of church leadership.





This fundraiser is to cover Jaz's school and living costs while he's at the TWLC. Your contributions are gratefully accepted. Your support will enable him to complete the program and earn his credentials. Thank you so much for your giving!