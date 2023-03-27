This fundraiser is being created in partnership with Jayclyn Morrissette, the Winnipeg woman whose incredible actions recently helped save two lives in the Red River.

Jayclyn didn’t hesitate when she saw people in danger. She stepped in and helped bring both a child and her father to safety.

After her story spread, many people wanted to give something back to Jayclyn. But Jayclyn has made it clear that she does not want money or a personal reward.

So we sat down and came up with a different idea together.





Instead of raising money for Jayclyn, we want to turn her story into something that helps other children.





With Jayclyn’s support, we are launching Jayclyn’s Ripple Effect, a community fundraiser to help provide Winnipeg children with access to swimming lessons and water safety skills.





Our first goal is $5,120, which would provide 40 children with a $128 swimming session.





🏊 $128 can help give one child the opportunity to learn important swimming skills.





Every donation brings us closer to putting another child in the pool and giving them skills that could one day make a life changing difference.

Jayclyn saved two lives.

Now, with Jayclyn, we want to create a ripple that reaches many more.

If you can donate, thank you. ❤️

If you can share, thank you. ❤️

And if you can do both, you’re helping us make Jayclyn’s wish for something positive to come from this story a reality.









This is Jayclyn’s Ripple Effect. 🌊

One act of courage. One community. A ripple that can reach far beyond the Red River. ❤️



