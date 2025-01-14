Justice for J6 Jonny

Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Mellis
JON HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 51 MONTHS AND $22,100 IN FINES. AFTER ALMOST 100K OF THIS FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN GOES TO HIS ATTORNEY, THE $22,100 IN FINES WILL GO TO THE GOVERNMENT.
PLEASE HELP!!! JON WILL NOT HAVE ENOUGH FUNDS TO MEET HIS MONTHLY OBLIGATIONS, COMMISSARY OR TO LAND ON HIS FEET ONCE RELEASED. WITH YOUR HELP HE CAN RESTART HIS LIFE THAT THE GOVERNMENT TOOK AWAY FROM HIM!
Jonathan Mellis was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison due to the events at the Capitol on January 6th. He was held in the DC jail for almost 3 years under inhumane conditions. (1 year of solitary confinement, 2 years denied visitation, disgusting jail conditions, and abusive guards) After being released from federal prison on September 30th he was arrested in VA on November 2nd due to a “good behavior for life” violation in VA because of a nonviolent charge he received in 2008. This violation was triggered by his J6 conviction even though he was released from probation in 2019. He is now facing 10 years in state prison.
He is a patriot and has been involved in the community for several years on many levels.(Lebanon, TN Senior Citizens Center, Special Olympics Nashville, Ronald MacDonald House, and The Chive in Nashville and Clarksville, etc) He loves people and truly respects law enforcement.
Jonathan attended the rally on January 6 to protest peacefully and to show his support for President Trump. While he was there in the crowd he heard screams for help and saw people being trampled by the police, including Rosanne Boyland. He jumped into action to help. Roseanne died that day. The cops killed her. The police were beating everyone who was trying to help her. Even as a Trump supporter gave her CPR the police continued to beat people needlessly.
Jon wants everyone to know that your contributions are being used wisely. With the original fundraiser page Jon was able to retain trusted legal counsel. Jonathan hopes to have enough put aside to pay his monthly bills and take care of his financial obligations so his life doesn't completely fall apart while he is in prison, possibly for a very long time. It would also be nice to know he could afford commissary and phone calls while he is incarcerated and be able to hit the ground running upon his release.
Anything you decide to donate and any time you share this link http://www.justiceforj6jonny.com is a blessing. Thank you for letting Jonathan know he is not forgotten. God bless you and God bless America.
January 14th, 2025
As many of you know, life under President Trump will be much better. For many J6ers, including myself, we hope that pardons are swift and unconditional. But there are several J6ers who are facing a “secondary persecution”. Some of us were harassed with extra federal charges due to unconstitutional raids on our homes. Some of us were targeted by the State we reside in. My “secondary persecution” situation stems from a 2008 nonviolent conviction I received in Virginia. I served my time and finished my probation 2 years before January 6, 2021. But little did I know that in the fine print of my sentence was the clause of “good behavior for life”. Yes, that’s correct, FOR LIFE. That means that I have 10 years in prison over my head for the rest of my life. Virginia is notorious for ridiculous laws like this. So as I hope to get federal relief from my J6 charge, this doesn’t stop the government of Virginia from going after me. I need a real lawyer. Not the court appointed lawyer I currently have. I hope this message reaches the amazing patriots who have been fighting for our freedom through these tough times. I thank you all for your prayers, thoughts, and support. You have given me hope in humanity that was so diminished after being tortured on solitary confinement and abused by the DOJ for years. God bless you all. My heart still beats because of you.
January 10th, 2025
You all may know I started a podcast INSIDE the DC Jail. I am continuing it now from VA as I’m on federal probation AND on VA pretrial supervision because of the SECONDARY persecution I’m under. I’m facing 10 years in prison in VA, but I’m still fighting.
January 9th, 2025
This January 6 became one step closer to receiving justice for all J6ers. Thank you all who have supported us through the hardest trials of our lives. Even after January 20 and the hopeful pardons from President Trump, the fight will continue for many of us facing secondary persecutions. As you may know the state of Virginia is still trying to hammer me with 10 years in prison from an outdated and unconstitutional sentencing provision I am under from a 2008 state charge I received, “good behavior for life”. Even though I turned my life around and was off probation two years before January 6, the Commonwealth of Virginia has no mercy. In order to hire proper representation for this situation I am in it will cost me at least $10,000-$15,000. This has caused myself and my family quite a bit of stress. We are in an unknown realm and your prayers and support are very much appreciated. Thank you all for standing by me in my darkest hour.
January 1st, 2025
Everyone! We made it through another year of Sleepy Joe and Cackling Kamala! I’m not sure how we did it, but it’s done. Let this New Year be filled with hope and love for the citizens of our great Nation. Our future is bright and our hearts are in it. President Trump is assembling a fantastic team of Avengers to revamp and reconstruct the US Federal Government.
God bless you all. Along the torturous road I’ve been on your love and support has gotten me through to this point. I’m eternally thankful. Though my future may be uncertain due to the state of VA trying to give me 10 years in prison, one thing is for certain, and that is that I love this country. You are all so amazing. Thank you for all the prayers and support.
I hope you all have a wonderful New Year and we can Make America Great Again!
Happy New Year!!!
January 1st, 2025
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/released-j6-prisoner-jon-mellis-facing-10-more/
GOD BLESS THE GATEWAY PUNDIT FOR TELLING THE TRUTH ABOUT ME.
The mainstream media has lied and slandered me for too long
December 24th, 2024
I just want to thank you for your support and prayers. I am home for the holidays this year. FINALLY! Even though I face 10 years in prison from Virginia, it is comforting to know that so many great patriots stand together and are poised to take America back on January 20. Thank you all for your support. I am inching ever closer to raising the amount of money it will cost to fight this NEW prosecution by Virginia. Every bit helps. I really appreciate you all. Without you I’d be lost in the system with no hope. God bless you all.
December 20th, 2024
Things are pressing down on me in a new way. I’m no longer in federal prison. (I served my 51 month sentence) I’m no longer in a Virginia jail due to my “violation of good behavior for life” from a 2008 charge because I went to the J6 rally. (I got out on bond) But the search for a defense lawyer and the specter of 10 years in prison over my head have made my Christmas season very stressful and anything but jolly. This government tyranny and heavy handed treatment has not and will not end. I am trying to keep my spirits high. I’m trying to stay strong. It’s tough. But this corrupt and evil machine WILL NOT BREAK ME. I am a Patriot and I’m in the struggle of my life. I will always rise to the occasion. I love you all. You are great Americans who have seen through the noise of the mainstream media and know the truth. Thank you. God bless you. You inspire me.
November 29th, 2024
You can't imagine how grateful I am for you all. I’m out on bond and I’m facing 10 years in prison from VA due to a charge I recorded in 2008. This violation was triggered by my J6 charge. It’s terrible because I had NO IDEA about this. I was released from probation in 2019. I have turned my life around since I was 21 years old in 2008 when I got this nonviolent felony in VA. My life seems to break down when I least expect it. But I’m a soldier. I try to stay strong. Just knowing that you all care gives me SO MUCH STRENGTH to carry on. Thank you. God bless you all. Whatever happens next in my story just know that I love you all.
November 18th, 2024
Thank you all for following along with this second J6-related persecution Virginia is putting me through. It blows my mind to think that I just finished my 51-month federal prison sentence for J6 and now Virginia wants to give me 10 years for "violating probation" even though I was released from VA probation in 2019. I had just gotten out and started my life on September 30. Now I'm facing another hell created by a tyrannical and overbearing government. This new struggle in the state of Virginia is a big one. God bless you all for caring about me and supporting me with thoughts and prayers. I never imagined I'd have to fight another dire legal battle after I was released from prison this year. But now I must buckle down and fight fight fight. Thank you for your help. It truly gives me strength just knowing that people care. This dark hole I am in becomes easier to deal with every time I hear of your support. Thank you.
I have a bond hearing scheduled for tomorrow (Monday, Nov.18) Let us pray I am let out on bond for the holidays and that it doesn't cost so much that it is unattainable. This legal fight is just beginning. Let's hope I can fight it from home this time. God bless.
November 13th, 2024
Yesterday was my 38th Birthday.
My adult life has been full of obstacles, struggles, and hardships. However, I have learned that YOU, the American People are the most gracious and caring people on Earth. The outpouring of love and support you have shown me is a bright light in the darkness I have experienced over the last few years. Thank you for giving me hope in humanity as my hope in a just government has waned. I am "celebrating" my 4th birthday incarcerated by this tyrannical government. You, the American people are the only thing that gives me comfort during this persecution. Thank you for that and may God Bless you ALL.
November 8th, 2024
Jon Mellis on November 2, 2024. 1:00 a.m. Outside Williamsburg James City County Police Station. Turning himself in for a violation stemming from J6. Facing 10 years in prison.
November 8th, 2024
I just want to thank all of you who have helped me with your donations, support and prayers. Without you I would be in a very bad place. The first $103,000 of this fundraiser has been used for my Federal J6 case and related expenses. I was released from Federal prison September 30th,2024 and have now been arrested in Virginia on November 2nd for a state probation violation, even though I released from Virginia probation in April 2019. The donations going forward will be used to fight this new legal battle and related expenses. God Bless you and please pray for me as I sit in jail, right now.
I WILL NOW EXPLAIN THE LAWFARE BEING USED AGAINST ME IN VIRGINIA. In 2008 I was sentenced by Virginia to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended. It was my first felony. It was a drug charge. I spent 10 years in Virginia prison educating myself and turning my life around. I was released from prison in October 2017 and moved directly to Nashville, TN. I quickly became highly involved in the community, volunteer efforts, and charities. I was released from probation in April 2019 for good behavior. I was told my probation was over. I travelled the country and built a good life. As a service industry worker (bartender/server) I was saving my money to eventually attend school to further my education.
I went to a rally in DC on January 6, 2021. For attempting to save Rosanne Boyland from being killed by police I was incarcerated, spent a year on solitary confinement, denied visitation for 2 years, dealt with abusive guards and gross jail conditions, and was ultimately sentenced to 51 months in Federal prison. I was just released on September 30, 2024.
On November 1, 2024 at 1am my house was raided by the Virginia local police. I was not there, but my friend was. He was alerted by the security cameras and saw a group of people trying to break into the house. He went out to confront these intruders with gun in hand. Luckily he realized they were cops before it got nasty. Apparently there was a warrant for my arrest. I may have been released from probation YEARS ago, but I'm on "lifelong good behavior" by Virginia.
I STILL have 10 years in prison over my head. This is a big surprise to me. I turned myself in to the police on November 2, 2024 at 1am. The Williamsburg, VA Circuit Court Judge has set this matter to be resolved on January 27, 2025. I can receive up to 10 years in prison. Hopefully the Pardon from President Trump will come sooner so this case will be thrown out. This is my situation.
December 14th, 2022
Thank you so much for supporting this fundraiser. I'm so grateful for the generosity you have shown me. God bless you. If you would like to get to know me or any other J6er better in our own words please visit wearegoodmen.com.
November 29th, 2021
