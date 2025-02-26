Jon Mellis

Jonathan Mellis was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison due to the events at the Capitol on January 6th. He was held in the DC jail for almost 3 years under inhumane conditions before spending the remainder of his sentence in federal prison. (1 year of solitary confinement, 2 years denied visitation, disgusting jail conditions, and abusive guards) After being released from federal prison on September 30th he was arrested in VA on November 2nd due to a “good behavior for life” violation in VA because of a nonviolent charge he received in 2008. This violation was triggered by his J6 conviction even though he was released from probation in 2019. He is now facing 10 years in state prison. He is a patriot and has been involved in the community for several years on many levels.(Lebanon, TN Senior Citizens Center, Special Olympics Nashville, Ronald MacDonald House, and The Chive in Nashville and Clarksville, etc) He loves people and truly respects law enforcement. ​​​​Jonathan attended the rally on January 6 to protest peacefully and to show his support for President Trump. While he was there in the crowd he heard screams for help and saw people being trampled by the police, including Rosanne Boyland. He jumped into action to help. Roseanne died that day. The cops killed her. The police were beating everyone who was trying to help her. Even as a Trump supporter gave her CPR the police continued to beat people needlessly. Jon wants everyone to know that your contributions are being used wisely. With the original fundraiser page Jon was able to retain trusted legal counsel. With your donations Jon will be able to stay afloat while hiring conditions are not great for J6ers everywhere. He has lost at least 1 job already due to government interference since he has been out of prison. Anything you decide to donate and any time you share this link http://www.justiceforj6jonny.com is a blessing. Thank you for letting Jonathan know he is not forgotten. God bless you and God bless America.