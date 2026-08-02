Intensity Soccer Practice Field Fund

Intensity is a recreational girls soccer team built around something much bigger than wins and losses. These girls continue to show up season after season, work hard, encourage one another, and compete with determination and heart.

Our goal this season is to give them the best opportunity we can to continue developing as players and as a team. One of the biggest expenses we face is securing quality practice space. Because dependable practice fields must be reserved and rented, those costs can add up quickly over the course of a season.

We are raising funds specifically to help cover the cost of our practice field rentals. Every contribution will help provide the girls with a consistent, safe place to practice, develop their soccer skills, build confidence, and continue growing together.

Intensity has become more than just a soccer team. It is a group of young athletes who have formed friendships, learned perseverance, supported one another through difficult games, and continued coming back ready to compete.

If you are able to contribute, any amount is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to give but would still like to support the team, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, or others in the community would mean just as much.

Thank you for helping us give these girls a place to practice, improve, compete, and continue doing something they love.

Go Intensity!