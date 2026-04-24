In emergency need of housing fleeing viole









Update:





I was just told we need to vacate the current home that was letting us stay on their couch in the middle of the night and no shelter has any beds and I dont even have gas in my car to pull much farther than their community and I have nowhere to go. The one resource that has limited vouchers for hotels is out according to 211 and they dont open until 9am to ask myself. If anyone would be willing to help me with a hotel for one or two nights until I can hopefully get into shelter I would be so grateful because we are in my car right now. And I'm about to run out of gas and it turn off. And I never got to even find dinner for us yet

I am trying to setup a gofundme for escaping my abuser but it is taking me a while and this just happened. Every shelter is full. And I don't even have gas to travel much farther than I am.

On top of the initial reason for the fundraiser to restart my life with my kids.

I do not have anywhere to sleep tonight.









anything helps.









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In severe severe need of emergency housing for myself and my two daughters under 2 years old.

I am going to avoid putting my name and our location for my young daughters and is safety because I'm sure if he puts his brain together he can figure out where we are

But anyway, please to meet you all

Hello! Pleasure to connect with you all!

Kind of a long post, but I am looking for resources as fast as possible from the community. 🙏😔

I just moved to the area recently. My parents used to live down here (now both deceased, but my brother still does.) I had to flee a very volatile domestic violence situation that I had been surviving for the last 3 years. It came down to realizing I was staying so my children had a father, but I needed to leave so they still had a mother. However, on top of the physical, emotional and verbal abuse

There was extreme financial abuse. When we had our two children (both currently under 2y)he convinced me not to go back to work and stay home to care for our kids and he would be the sole provider of the home, in his words " Just until they were school age. And then you can go back to work if you want to." I agreed. He maintained from day one he would support me. And then anytime I needed anything....toiletries, medicine, to pick up my BP medication.....all of which are just TINY examples. he wouldn't respond pleasantly. It got so violent recently that I had to come up with an escape plan with my kids while he was working to get here where my brother lives , the goal was to relocate to his apartment and start my life all over again, because when I fled, I fled with my babies items and the clothes on my back. I had to leave as quickly as possible because as a woman with 2 little babies i needed to give them what they deserved....a calm loving environment. Well, on top of the verbal physical and emotional abuse, there was extreme financial abuse where he manipulated and convinced me to take out loans in the my name and now he has absolutely ruined my credit and stopped paying all payments, canceled his bank card and all, 3 months ago when I left. I have called every DV hotline I can find, spent hours on hold and on the phone with DCF, the county, adopt a family, several churches (to see if they had any clothes donations in my size and inquired about any help with getting on my feet.) I called rental assistance and every resource like it for Palm Beach and since I don't have a lease or a driver's license with an address in the county....I don't qualify for ANYTHING. I was able to stay with my brother for a little bit but then his apartment put q notice to vacate on my car and threatened action against my brother (eviction for breaking the lease terms on guests) if I didn't leave. The idea of taking my two daughters under two to a shelter with strangers and they are so young they can't communicate to me if something is wrong or happened and they could wonder over to a stranger while I'm sleeping etc is terrifying. So I have been sleeping in my car so my brother doesn't get in trouble but because kids don't matter, I have had to leave my kids with him every night so they are in a safe home and not sleeping in Walmart parking lot with me. My brother tried to even add me to his lease but because of what my ex did to my credit I was denied and told if I got my score up like 40 points I could be approved with a two months rent deposit. My brother doesn't have that kind of money and I have nothing to my name. Not even a second set of clothes. My ex has taken everything from me. My home, my future, my car is going to get repossessed because he stopped paying the payments on loan he had me take out against my car i worked so hard to pay off, every childhood photo album and image of my deceased parents and possessions that I worked so hard to purchase, he even took off with my cat of 11 years that my daughter loves to get back at me, my ability to even find a home and put a roof over my daughters heads, and now he is threatening to take my kids if he finds us and that i will never see them again. I am turned down everywhere I go and I am starting to lose hope. I refuse to go back to him. I stayed so long so my girls had a father, but I left so they'd still have a mother. I need help. I know this community doesn't know me. I have only been here less than a month. But if you know of ANY assistance that I actually could qualify for because of my circumstances that could help me get into a place with my girls so I can get back to work, or any resources at all for food or cash assistance (I am waiting on dcf for ebt approval or denial), resources for clothes for an adult female....I don't know....just anything that maybe the public is not generally aware of. I could truly use the help. I want to get back on my feet, back to work and in a home as soon as possible.





Also, if you are aware of any remote positions available please let me know

I managed a call center consisting of a marketing, customer service, and collections team for 11 years prior to be a SAHM. But I am willing to take an entry level position if that means bringing in an income for my girls.





Thank you for reading and for any help you can provide !







