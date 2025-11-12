In-between jobs/behind on bills A penny to my name

I barely have a penny to my name currently as the saying goes but I have a lot on my shoulders. A disabled Wife, an elderly family member and several pets partially depend on me and I'm struggling and need help briefly.





A few years ago I had some medical issues that put me out of work and I fought hard to overcome all of that. During that time I had my Car repossessed and debt piled up. I struggled and I worked hard to get my car back and get a new job.





I worked hard with the promise of a promotion for my hard work but then I got terribly ill a while back and missed work several days in a row and instead was let go. Because that classified as breaking attendance policy I can't get unemployment. I live with a disabled Wife (who's not been able to get on disability yet) and elderly family member that depend on me. I'm working hard to find new work and eager to get back to work but I'm behind on bills and terrified my car will be repossessed again and then I won't be able to find anything again without my car. I'm only asking if anyone that can spare anything to please consider helping. Every dollar adds up. I work hard and I know if I can make it through this gap of unemployment I can find something and work hard to prove myself.





I'm just trying to get enough to catch up on bills, fill my car with gas while I job hunt and do interviews, and feed my family. Your donations could be just what I need to not lose my car or become homeless while I work hard to find my next job and then work to catch up. I've sold most of what I can already of non essential possessions to get by and I'm trying hard to stay positive.





I've already come to terms with the holidays will be likely giftless this year and meals will be light but if I can keep my Car and debt off my back and secure a new job that will be quite the gift itself at this point. I need help holding onto life financially to get there though so as embarrassing as it is I ask you to please consider contributing.





Every time the phone rings I'm scared it's a a bill collector to tell me something is about to be shut off, not a job interview, every time there's a noise outside I'm scared it's a repossession truck ready to turn my life upside down by taking my car. I'm tired of cans of soup. I just need a little help for my family and I to get by until I get that joyful call or email "Congratulations, you got the job!".





If anyone donates and I receive anything it will help and thank you so much. If any miracle allows for it to exceed the goal then I will also take care of home and car repairs that are needed if I can.





Thank you, much love to all and God Bless!