Imagine the Relief

because after working for 9 years in Hampton Roads as a Donation Call Center Representative and Donor Relations Assistant, I was laid off, and my 3-month severance has now run out. I worked hard to rebuild my credit starting in 2022 so I could finally address long-delayed dental needs and major vehicle heating and air repairs, but instead I have had to use every cent just to stretch rent and basic bills. I have reached out to more than 15 agencies for rent relief and have not been able to get help because the need is so great right now.





I am now facing imminent eviction and court action if I cannot come up with the money before August 20 or within the appeal window. Losing my 360 sq ft apartment would be devastating. I have been homeless four times in my younger years, and after taking 10 years to get back to this point, the thought of going through that again is terrifying. The fear, anxiety, and stress have been overwhelming, and one of the hardest parts of all of this is having to ask publicly for help.





I am also dealing with asthma, COPD, and other diagnosed health conditions. I need to stay housed so I can keep myself safe, keep my insulin cooled, receive my medications, and make it to appointments while I continue looking for work. The heat makes my breathing issues worse, which is why medication and grocery delivery are so important for me right now.





If these funds are raised in time, they will help me cover the urgent basics that would stop this situation from getting even worse, including this month’s rent, insurance, groceries, internet and cell service, laundry, fuel for appointments and my job search, delivery fees for medications and groceries, underpads and household items, loan payments, late fees, and my remaining credit card balance.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would help protect my housing, health, and ability to keep going. If you are not able to give, sharing my fundraiser would also mean so much to me. I would truly appreciate your support and your prayers during this difficult time.