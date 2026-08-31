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❤️ I’m Fighting to Stay Here for My Family

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySasha Maxwell’s

❤️ I’m Fighting to Stay Here for My Family


My name is Sasha, and I am a mother who is fighting to stay here for the people I love most.


I never imagined that I would find myself asking others for help. I have always tried to be strong, to keep going, and to be there for my family—even on the days when my own body was asking me to slow down.


But today, I am facing a battle that I cannot fight alone.


I am living with breast cancer while also battling sickle cell disease. Managing one serious illness is difficult enough. Facing both has made everyday life a challenge that is difficult to put into words. There are days filled with pain, exhaustion, uncertainty, appointments, treatments, and the emotional weight of wondering what tomorrow will bring.

Yet through all of this, one thought keeps me moving forward:


I want to be here for my family.

I want more mornings with my loved ones. More conversations. More ordinary days that I once took for granted. I want the opportunity to continue being a mother—not simply in memories, but here, present, and able to watch my family grow.


The financial burden that comes with cancer treatment and managing a chronic illness has become overwhelming. Medical care, treatment, transportation, medications, household expenses, and the time away from work can quickly become more than one person can carry.


That is why I am humbly asking for your help.

Your contribution—no matter the amount—can help relieve some of the financial pressure and allow me to focus on what matters most: fighting for my health and fighting for more time with my family.


If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is also an incredibly meaningful way to help. You never know whose heart your share may reach or who may be able to make a difference.


I know I am asking for something difficult. But I am holding onto hope.

I am still here.

I am still fighting.

And I am fighting for the chance to stay here for my family.


Thank you for standing beside me, believing in me, praying for me, sharing my story, or simply taking the time to read this. Every act of kindness means more than I can express.

With gratitude and hope,


Sasha


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