I Refuse to Give Up on My Nursing Dream

My name is Tamoya, and I am a single mother currently pursuing my Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at International College of Health Sciences (ICHS). I am creating this fundraiser because I need help covering approximately $3,000 per month in tuition and school-related expenses so I can remain enrolled and continue working toward becoming a registered nurse.

My journey through nursing school has been anything but easy.

Before attending ICHS, I was enrolled in another nursing program and had already made significant progress toward becoming a nurse. During that time, I became pregnant and also experienced medical challenges that affected my ability to continue in the program. Ultimately, I was dismissed.

It was devastating.

I had already invested so much time, energy, sacrifice, and money into becoming a nurse. At the same time, I was going through pregnancy, dealing with my health, and preparing to become a mother. Losing my place in nursing school during such a vulnerable period could have been the moment that made me give up completely.

But I refused to let it be the end of my story.

After having my daughter, I made the decision to start again and continue pursuing the career I had already worked so hard for. I found another opportunity through ICHS and returned to nursing school determined to finish what I started.

Now I am completing my BSN while navigating the responsibilities and financial pressures of being a single mother. Nursing school itself is demanding—classes, exams, studying, labs, clinical preparation, and in-person clinical rotations all require significant time and commitment. Balancing those responsibilities with raising my daughter and covering everyday living expenses has made the financial side of school especially difficult.

My tuition and necessary school expenses are approximately $3,000 each month, and ICHS does not participate in federal Title IV financial aid programs. Without traditional federal financial aid to help cover these costs, keeping up with tuition while supporting my daughter has become one of the biggest obstacles standing between me and graduation.

But after everything it has taken to get back into nursing school, I am not giving up now.

Becoming a mother has actually given me an even greater reason to finish.

My daughter is watching me build our future, even though she is too young to understand it yet. One day, I want to tell her that when life changed unexpectedly, when I experienced setbacks, and when things became incredibly difficult, her mother kept going.

I want her to see what perseverance looks like.

My goal is to complete my BSN, graduate from nursing school, pass the NCLEX-RN, and begin my career as a registered nurse. Nursing will allow me to do something I genuinely care about while creating the financial stability and opportunities I want for my daughter.

I am asking for help because I don’t want finances to be the reason I have to walk away from nursing school after fighting so hard to get another opportunity.

Every donation will go toward my tuition and necessary nursing-school expenses. Whether someone gives $5, $20, $50, $100, or more, every contribution gets me closer to staying enrolled and reaching graduation.

If you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser or keeping my daughter and me in your prayers is equally appreciated. You never know who may see one share and decide to help.

I’m not asking others to accomplish this dream for me. I’m already doing the work. I’m showing up, studying, completing my clinicals, taking my exams, raising my daughter, and continuing forward despite the setbacks I’ve experienced.

I’m simply asking for help getting across the finish line.

From being dismissed from nursing school during one of the most difficult periods of my life, to becoming a mother and finding the courage to start again, this journey has taught me that a setback does not have to determine how your story ends.

I still believe I can become Tamoya, BSN, RN.

And this time, I have a little girl watching me do it.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for donating, sharing, praying, or simply taking the time to read our story.

With love and gratitude,

Tamoya



