I Need Him Too: Taking the Hope of Jesus Out

I NEED HIM TOO.





Those four words carry the heart behind this outreach.





At Go Reach Ministries, we believe sharing the Gospel isn't about approaching people as though we have everything figured out and they are the ones who need Jesus. We need Him too. We have needed His grace, forgiveness, mercy, direction, and love—and we want others to know the same Jesus who came looking for us.





Jesus tells the story in Luke 15:3–7 of the shepherd who leaves the ninety-nine to go after the one who is lost. That's the heart behind I Need Him Too: going beyond the walls, meeting people where they are, and creating opportunities for real conversations about Jesus.





Our goal is to raise $750 to help take this outreach into our communities.





Funds raised will help provide outreach materials, Bibles and Gospel resources, discipleship materials for people who want to continue growing, conversation-starting materials, community outreach supplies, and transportation and other practical costs associated with going out and reaching people.





But our goal isn't simply to hand someone something and walk away.





Go Reach exists to reach, disciple, and equip. When someone responds to the Gospel or wants to grow deeper in their relationship with Christ, we want to be able to come alongside them, connect them with biblical resources, and help them take their next steps with Jesus.





Whether you give $10, $25, $50, $100, or more, you're helping us create opportunities to put the Gospel in front of people and start conversations that may otherwise never happen.





And if you can't give financially, we would deeply appreciate your prayers. Pray that God prepares the people we'll encounter, gives us wisdom and boldness, and uses every conversation and resource for His glory.





We're not asking people to follow us. We're pointing them to Jesus.





Because the truth behind this entire outreach is simple:





I need Him too.



