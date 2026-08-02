Humbly asking for help

Hi, I'm asking for help. It's because I have missed a little over two weeks of work because I'm dealing with cellulitis right now. It's a very painful skin infection.. I have no sick hours left and every time I go to the doctor it costs me $75. Then, that's not counting any kind of blood work or prescriptions. I have to get, I just need to raise six hundred dollars to cover my bills.For these two weeks..

Thank you in advance 🥰

I tried to upload photos, but it wouldn't allow me to saying they were too big



