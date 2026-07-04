Horrible .tradgedy on 4th of July 2026 my Fiance.

On the 4th of July 2026 my Fuance was trapped under his motorcycle when a vehicle pulled in front of him making him lay his bike down! The love of my life of 24 years burned his right heal off and got 3rd degree burns on his lower leg, he couldnt lift his mitorcycle of him he was burned so bad by his exhast pipes, he burt his nerve endings off along with his heal,then he had to peal his leg off the exhaust pipes.He yelled for help but being the 4th the sky was lit up with fireworks, he doesnt know how he git out from under his motorcycle or how he drove it back home, once i got home from taking my bosses grandsons to kingman fir the fureworks i found him bleeding everywhere and going into shock, i drove him to Las Vegas because the ambulence guys instrucked me do do this because Kingman Hospital didnt have the type of care he was needing! He has undergone 7 surgeries and the 1 deep tissue skin graph trying to rebuild his right heal. We have gone through all our savings having to pay his co pay because he is on medicare. We have lots of bills like everyone but he is unable to work because of his pain and suffering from his surgeries! I hope and pray that someone can help us with all his medical bills and with our monthly bills until Robert can get back on his feet again! We are so grateful that he is still alive and we pray that he will not loose his foot and posibley his leg. Life is tough enough these day trying to make ends meet but this tragical delema has really put us in a finacial bind. If any of you can help us with a donation we would be very grateful to all of you. Bless all of u who can make a donation, thank you all for reading my story and know good thing come to those who helps others!