The Hope for Jose campaign is raising funds to cover the legal expenses associated with Jose’s journey toward citizenship. I have known Jose for four years through our small men’s group, and during that time, I have come to know him as a hardworking family man and a valued member of the community. He has spent many years working, raising his family, and contributing to the lives of those around him.





Contributions will help cover attorney fees, application costs, and other related expenses throughout the citizenship process. Every donation brings Jose one step closer to this important milestone. If you’re unable to contribute, sharing the campaign is another meaningful way to support him and his family.