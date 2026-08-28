Please Help Our Dear Friends Suffering in Nepal

Dear friends,

On August 26, a wall of water, mud, and debris tore through mountain valleys in Nepal. Homes, roads, and bridges were swept away. Families who went to sleep in their houses woke to loss.

We are raising this fund for dear friends and ministry partners on the ground—pastors, church families, and the children they care for. This is not distant news to us. These are people we know, pray with, and love.

Our partners sent heartbreaking updates from small villages inside Nepal. Among the congregations they serve:

More than 30+ people have died About 80 to 90 church members are still missing Many church buildings are damaged Pastors are among the missing Thousands of children orphaned and in need

Grieving families are still waiting for word. Search and rescue continues, but rain, washed-out roads and the risk of further flooding have made every hour harder.

Across the wider disaster, hundreds have been confirmed dead and thousands remain missing or cut off. The need on the ground is urgent.

What $50,000 will do

We are asking God—and asking you—to help us raise $50,000 so our partners can act now and show up as God's hands and feet on the ground during this unimaginable time of devastation.

Today (immediate survival)

Food, clean water, and cooking supplies Tarps, blankets, clothing, and emergency shelter Medicine and basic first aid Help for widows, children, and families who have lost everything

Soon (rebuild what was washed away)

Repair and rebuild damaged churches so believers have a place to gather, mourn, and worship Help families rebuild or repair homes Restore and support orphanages / children’s homes so the most vulnerable are not left without food, a roof, or care

Every dollar will be sent through trusted partners we already know. We will post updates as reports come in from the field.

If you cannot give, please use the Pray button. Pray for the missing. Pray for those searching the mud. Pray for pastors burying members of their own flock. Pray that the Church in Nepal would be a place of comfort and hope.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

Thank you for standing with Nepal—in prayer and in practical love.





With gratitude,





Pat & Joe Marron

Long term friends and supporters of Christians & the unreached in South East Asia





About the organizer

We are friends and supporters of pastors and church families in Nepal. After the August 26 floods, our partners asked for urgent help for missing church members, grieving families, damaged churches, and children who have lost homes. This campaign will send funds directly to those trusted partners for food, shelter, and rebuilding.











