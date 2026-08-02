Homeschool Space and Supplies for Our Family

We're raising money to create a dedicated homeschool space for our two children, with plans to eventually include a third. We need to build a shed on our property to serve as our homeschool classroom and purchase school furniture to set it up. Since our home space can’t accommodate for homeschool supplies and area.





We have decided to homeschool our children because we can’t afford Christian private school tuition for our children. We also know the importance of being in complete awareness of what our kids are being taught in their education and also the social and world views.

We're committed to including faith and Bible teaching into our curriculum as we guide our children's education. Having a dedicated, organized space will help us provide them with the focused learning environment they need.





Your support of any kind is a blessing and will help us get this homeschool setup in place.