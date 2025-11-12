Homeless With my 4 year old son

Iam 31 years old currently working but living in my car with my 4 year old son , I get my key for my place sept 24th I just have no place to go was asking for help so that me and my son can atleast get a hotel to help me out I get paid next week once I got paid I had to pay so much back that I owed to the point it left me wit enough to stretch for food and gas so that he can eat and we can both have ac in the car it’s really hard and anything will help