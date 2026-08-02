Homeless Dad Fights For Kid & Life Tools

My name is Robert, an HVAC professional surviving in the Temecula/Murrieta area with my 13-year-old daughter. I am writing this in absolute heartbreak. Today, August 13, 2026, a local tow yard is auctioning off our 2003 Toyota Sequoia—trapping my specialized tools, clothes, documents, and everything we have left.

I have always helped others. If neighbors needed a handyman, I stepped up for free. All the neighborhood kids brought their BMX bikes to my garage to use my tools and watch me build custom motorbikes. I never asked for a penny. When my 9-year neighbor Devrim Corrut had exhaust issues and the dealer demanded $2,800 to fix a broken electric damper called a fixing valve on his BMW, I engineered a custom replacement part, fixing it for $0, and posted a YouTube tutorial to help others.

But a chain of corrupt business owners, a deceitful neighbor, a reckless general contractor, an abusive HOA manager, and a heartless tow yard have systematically stripped me of my livelihood, shelter, and possessions.

PART 1: THE RESTAURANT JOB STOLEN BY A PARTNER

When Devrim bought the old Jersey’s Pizza to launch Valley Pizza Kitchen, he asked me for a quote because he knew I'd save him a fortune. He didn't trust me enough to tell me his other corporate bids, but because I am honest, I gave a fair price. I later found out my bid was $15,000 cheaper than anyone else.

I spent two months working on the complex system design, equipment matching, and city permits for Valley Pizza Kitchen. For installation, I brought in a partner I trusted for years: Cody from Aspect Air out of Murrieta.

When the contract was awarded, I allowed the equipment deposit check to be put under his company name. But when I met Cody at his house to sign our internal 1099 partnership agreement, he refused. He told me he hadn't had work in 8 months and was keeping the entire job—and my design—for himself. I left quietly to avoid a scene in front of his family.

The next morning, Cody blocked my number. I immediately called the General Contractor, David Betge of WestPro Contracting Inc. (Jefferson Ave). David told me Cody had already snuck onto the site, claimed we had a "falling out," and threatened to sue WestPro for breach of contract and fake restocking fees if they canceled. David Betge allowed Cody to steal two months of my specialized engineering work.

When I confronted Devrim Corrut, he looked me in the eye and said: "Robert, I trusted you and asked you to do the job. You trusted Cody and he did what he did. So deal with it. It’s a lesson learned."

PART 2: THE FORGED PERMIT AND HOMELESSNESS

Because I left my steady job for this partnership, my daughter and I lost our home and became homeless in May. Then, I pulled public city records and discovered David Betge of WestPro Contracting legally forged my signature and name as the responsible engineering party on the Mechanical sheets for the city permits! They threw me on the street, then forged my identity to make me legally liable if their building burns down. I had the fraudulent permit canceled, delaying Devrim's restaurant by two months. Now, Devrim pretends to be on phone calls when he passes me, blaming me for protecting my own identity.

The HVAC trade is brutal in the winter slow season. When this devastation hit, I fell into a profound depression. The level of betrayal from people I trusted and helped was crushing.

I am sharing this because I do not want ANYONE thinking I am just looking for handouts. I am doing everything in my power to get our lives back. I am hustling for side work, hitting the pavement, and actively interviewing. Now that the weather is favorable for the trade, I am pushing harder than ever. I’ve had a few interviews recently, and I have another crucial interview scheduled for today.

Going into a job interview while knowing my life is being auctioned off at a tow yard is mentally agonizing. The mind is a powerful thing, and I know many of you understand this mental battlefield. There are no excuses—I am going to show up and try my hardest—but the weight is incredibly real.

PART 3: THE HOA'S TARGETED WRONGFUL TOW CAMPAIGN

After we lost our home, my Sequoia needed a new fan clutch. Property Manager Mary Reyes from Associa Equity Management in Temecula pounced. On June 9th, she emailed our security company, Patrol One, labeling it a "stored vehicle" and had it impounded.

I had no one to turn to. Thankfully, my neighbor of 9 years, Omar, paid $800 to get my truck out of impound. Without him asking, I signed a Bill of Sale to Omar. I wanted him to know I was good for the money; if anything happened to me, he could sell it to get his cash back. Omar brought the truck to his property, let us keep our items inside, and manually moved the vehicle every 2 days to protect it.

On June 30th, Mary Reyes emailed Patrol One, ordering a "Tow on Sight" as an "Unauthorized Vehicle". On July 1st, Omar moved the truck, got gas, put air in the tires, washed it, and parked it 6 spaces over. There were no warning tags on the windshield. The neighbor's camera and two other witnesses saw us move it.

That evening, I traveled to Arizona to help my daughter's grandfather paint his house. He sustained a stroke a few years ago and can no longer handle labor. On my first day there, my phone slipped out of my pocket at the supermarket. No one turned it in. I was completely cut off—no phone, no computer. I spent two weeks in the grueling heat painting the exterior of his house entirely by hand, by myself.

When I got back to town, I went straight to Omar's house to give him the cash payment I promised. Omar opened the door with a smile, telling me I "played a good trick on him" by coming back early and driving the Sequoia away while he was asleep. My stomach dropped. I told him I hadn't touched the truck—it couldn't even make it to Arizona without a new fan clutch.

We called the police, only to find out Patrol One security towed the truck at 3:00 AM on July 2nd—hours after we had moved it, washed it, and left for Arizona. It sat in an impound lot accumulating storage fees for weeks while I was phoneless out of state.

PART 4: HELD HOSTAGE BY UNITED TOWING

When Mary Reyes realized the truck belonged to Omar—a legitimate condo owner—her entire demeanor shifted. She backtracked on her statements and hid behind bogus rules claiming homeowners can't park in common areas and must drive 2 miles every 72 hours. Her supervisor, Brandi Wilson at Associa Equity, admitted they are running an internal investigation into the wrongful tow, but stated they will not stop the auction unless we hand over $4,300 upfront. We are homeless. We do not have $4,300.

Because of this lawless tow, United Towing Service Inc. on Adams Ave in Murrieta is auctioning the truck right now. I have gone to the yard three separate times just to get my daughter's clothes, my personal papers, and my livelihood tools out of the vehicle.

The first two times (both Fridays), the office manager, Rocco, illegally turned me away at 3:50 PM and 4:00 PM, claiming it was "too close to last call," even though last call isn't until 4:30 PM. Yesterday at 3:28 PM, I went back. Rocco looked me in the face and said the only way I can have my personal property is if I pay the full $4,300 bill or buy my own truck back at auction. He mocked my situation, asking, "Why would you come the day before the auction at 3:30 to get your things?"

Under California Vehicle Code Section 22651.07, it is entirely illegal for a tow yard to hold loose, unattached personal belongings hostage for a vehicle bill. They must release them for free. Rocco is explicitly violating state law. I called the Murrieta Police Department, but Officer Smith refused to help, stating it was "private property."

WHY I NEED YOUR HELP TONIGHT:

They are selling the vehicle and keeping my life trapped inside it. I never imagined I would ever be on a platform like this, putting myself out there and being totally vulnerable. It is incredibly hard. But I am doing this because I need to know, and I want my daughter to know, that no matter how hard things get, it would be even harder to live with the knowledge that you didn't try absolutely everything possible to fight for your life.

Honestly, just letting this story out after holding it in for so long makes me feel a bit better. For anyone reading this who knows me or my daughter, please keep the comments kind. We are human beings going through a nightmare.

Please Donate: Every single dollar raised goes directly toward helping my 13-year-old daughter and me secure emergency housing, food, and the legal funds necessary to drag these people into a courtroom.

Please SHARE This Everywhere: Please share this text and tag Aspect Air, WestPro Contracting Inc., Associa Equity Management, and Valley Pizza Kitchen. Let Murrieta and Temecula know that we will not stay silent while predatory businesses and selfish neighbors destroy lives for a profit. Thank you.



