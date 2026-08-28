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Home for Anya & Family

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTimothy Johnston

Home for Anya & Family

Help Us Provide a Home for Anya and Her Family


We are raising funds to help purchase a safe and permanent home for a Ukrainian family who has already endured an extraordinary amount of hardship because of the war.


The home will provide housing for four people: Anya, her daughter, and Anya’s elderly parents.


Their family home in Huliaipole, Ukraine, was completely destroyed, and their hometown is now under Russian occupation. They have lost the home they knew and have no safe place to return to.

For now, Anya's parents are living together in a small, one-room seasonal cottage in Zaporizhzhia that was never intended for permanent residence. It has no indoor bathroom, no gas service, inadequate electrical power, and an outdoor toilet. Zaporizhzhia also continues to face frequent Russian attacks and prolonged air-raid alerts.


The family faces serious medical challenges as well. Anya’s father has suffered two strokes and can no longer care for himself independently. His left arm is paralyzed. Her mother’s health has also deteriorated amid the constant stress and bombardment.


Anya herself has faced a life-threatening battle with cancer. Our church, Altamont Bible Church, previously provided the funding for Anya’s cancer surgeries in Ukraine—surgeries that saved her life. We have therefore known and supported this family through some of the most difficult moments of their lives.


Anya must continue seeing an oncologist approximately every three months, and sometimes more frequently when concerns arise. These appointments require costly travel, medical testing, and considerable logistical difficulty. During air-raid alerts, medical facilities may close and tests can be cancelled, sometimes after the family has already made the long and expensive journey.


Anya is also raising her daughter, who is currently in the 8th grade. Living together with Anya’s parents would allow all four family members to help and care for one another—Anya and her daughter can assist her aging parents, while the family can face the challenges ahead together rather than being separated.


Our goal is to help this family move beyond temporary survival and give them a place they can finally call home, in Jesus' name.


They have already lost their home to this war. They have endured cancer, serious illness, displacement, and the continuing danger of attacks. Purchasing a modest home for them would provide something increasingly precious: safety, stability, dignity, and a future together as a family.

Every contribution, large or small, will bring them closer to having a permanent home again, all to the glory of God.

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