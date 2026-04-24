Home of the innocent

The purpose of this program is to help children and youth feel valued, encouraged, supported, and confident by connecting them with positive community members and providing meaningful experiences.

I would like to bring local hairstylists, barbers, nail professionals, photographers, clothing businesses, restaurants, mentors, artists, and other community members together to volunteer their time, services, resources, and encouragement.

Some of the activities I hope to provide include:

• Haircuts and hairstyling

• Braiding and hair-care services

• Age-appropriate nail/self-care activities

• Clothing and shoe donations

• Hygiene and confidence-care packages

• Photography and confidence sessions

• Arts, crafts, music, and recreational activities

• Homework and educational support

• Positive mentorship

• Career and life-skills activities

• Special “Confidence Days” where children can enjoy multiple activities in one safe, supervised environment as well as big brother big sister program.



