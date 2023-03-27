Help Stacy Become A Licensed Mediator

Hi my name is Stacy and I’m a mom of two daughters and I reside in Texas, I am a private care technician, notary officer, dementia specialist and now I’m seeking to get my credentials as a mediator..

For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a passion for helping others navigate difficult situations. I’ve always found myself wanting to be a mediator—someone who can offer support, listen without judgment, and help people see situations from different perspectives when they may feel overwhelmed, unsupported, or unsure of what decision to make.

One of my longtime dreams is to help individuals and families mediate challenging situations in places such as schools, homes, courthouses, nursing homes, and other settings where communication and understanding can make a meaningful difference. My goal is to help people slow down, consider different perspectives, and make informed decisions they feel confident about rather than decisions they may later regret.

I am now taking the next step toward making that dream a reality by furthering my education in mediation and support services.

I have been given the opportunity to complete a 40-hour online mediation course beginning September 7th-14th. The total cost of the course is $3000, and unfortunately, the institution does not offer financial aid or assistance for this program. I am responsible for paying the tuition out of pocket, with half of the tuition required upfront and the remaining balance due before I complete the course.

In order to begin classes on September 7th, I need to raise $1,500 by September 1st.

It took me a long time to find the courage to reach out and ask for help. Asking for financial support is not something I take lightly, but I truly believe in this dream and in the difference I can make by helping others through some of the most difficult moments in their lives.

I’m reaching out to my friends, family, and everyone who believes in supporting someone pursuing their purpose. Whether you are able to donate or simply share this fundraiser, every bit of support means more to me than I can express.

If you are able to contribute, I would be incredibly grateful. If donating isn’t possible, sharing this fundraiser with others would also help me tremendously.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, believe in my dream, and support me as I take this important step toward helping others.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. ❤️



