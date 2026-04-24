Helping izaiyah stay off the streets

My name is Izaiyah Wright, and I’m asking for help during one of the hardest periods of my life.

After a serious family dispute between me and my stepfather, I was left without a stable place to live. I’ve been trying for months to find somewhere safe and consistent to stay, but I’m still struggling to get back on my feet.

Right now, I also don’t have a vehicle. This has made it extremely difficult to get to work, especially when my job is far away and temperatures are regularly over 100 degrees. I’m doing my best to keep working and become stable again, but transportation and housing have become major obstacles.

My biggest goals are to get short term housing or an apartment while I get back on my feet and eventually get reliable transportation so I can consistently get to work.

Any amount of help would mean so much to me. Donations can help with housing, transportation, deposits, basic living expenses, and getting through this difficult period. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would still help me tremendously.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you’re able to give. I’m just trying to get to a safe, stable place where I can keep working and move forward with my life.